Joey B drops the vibrant music video for his new song “Gen Z” featuring Kwesi Arthur.

Directed by Yaw Phanta and creatively led by Darryl Bannerman-Martin, the video captures the song’s energy.

Produced by Kreptismenace, with co-production by Altra Nova, it’s a must-see for fans of bold, genre-defying visuals and sounds.

The collaboration between these artists brings a fresh vibe to the rap scene.