Nii Funny collaborates with Acture on new high-energy single, Kyeiwa

The King of Afrojama, Nii Funny, has once again set the stage ablaze with the release of their latest single, Kyeiwa. This vibrant track, collaborating the Ghanaian UK-based sensation Acture, is a testament to Nii Funny’s unmatched creativity and his ability to keep audiences dancing.

Kyeiwa is a fast-tempo masterpiece that combines infectious rhythms with captivating lyrics, showcasing the unique styles of both artists. The collaboration brings together the rich cultural sounds of Ghana and the global appeal of Acture’s international flair, creating a track that is sure to resonate with fans locally and internationally.

Speaking about the new release, Nii Funny expressed excitement about working with Acture. “It’s always a thrill to create something fresh and dynamic. Kyeiwa is more than a song; it’s a celebration of energy, culture, and the love for music,” he said.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, with fans already hailing it as a party anthem. Accompanied by electrifying beats and a catchy hook, Kyeiwa is poised to dominate playlists and dance floors.