Blakid lights up the festive season with his latest release, “Banger”

Blakid, a fast-rising artist making waves in the music scene, has officially released his first single of the year under the U.S. – based label Rych Entertainment. The highly anticipated track, titled Banger, is an upbeat and energetic masterpiece that showcases Blakid’s unique style and vibrant personality. Production credit goes to his in-house producer King Beatz, the song is set to become a favorite for fans who love fast-tempo music with a captivating groove.

Blakid’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of inspiring. He gained significant attention as one of the featured artists on Shatta Wale’s Accra Invasion project, a collaboration that highlighted his talent and versatility to a wider audience. Known for his ability to blend infectious beats with compelling lyrics, Blakid continues to carve out his space as one of the most promising artists in the industry.

With Banger, Blakid once again proves his dedication to creating music that resonates with fans. The track is a celebration of energy, rhythm, and artistry, reflecting the vibrant music scene he represents. King Beatz’s production adds a polished and dynamic edge, elevating the song into a dance floor-ready anthem that promises to leave listeners wanting more.

Speaking about his latest release, Blakid shared his excitement about ending the year with a track that represents his growth and passion. He expressed gratitude to his fans and team at Rych Entertainment for their unwavering support and hinted at more exciting projects on the horizon.

Fans can now stream Banger on all major platforms and experience the electrifying sound Blakid is bringing to 2024. Whether you’re dancing at home or enjoying a night out, Banger; is the perfect addition to your playlist.

Stay connected with Blakid on his social media platforms for updates on upcoming releases, performances, and collaborations. This is just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible year for the talented artist.