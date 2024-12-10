Ras Kuuku & Broda Sammy’s ‘Tumi’ video is here: A must-watch

Ras Kuuku, the renowned reggae artist, has released a powerful new single titled “Tumi” featuring gospel sensation Broda Sammy.

The song, which translates to “power,” is a fusion of reggae and gospel music that delivers a message of hope and divine intervention.

The official music video, directed by Skygee, is now available on YouTube and showcases the duo’s captivating performance.

“Tumi” is a testament to Ras Kuuku’s versatility and his ability to connect with audiences across different genres.