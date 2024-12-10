fbpx
Roy X Taylor teams up with Fameye for Christ Remix (Live)

Discover the powerful message of faith and hope in Roy X Taylor's Christ remix, featuring award-winning artist Fameye.

Highlife musician Roy X Taylor has enlisted Fameye for a live remix of his song Christ, which originally featured on Taylor’s Taylor Made EP .

Announcing the release via his social media pages, the award-winning musician described the Christ Remix as a “heartfelt exploration of faith, hope, and the transformative power of love.

Influenced by his personal experiences and the incredible journeys of those around him, the sums up the song’s struggles and triumphs we face in our quest for meaning and connection.

Featuring 2022 VGMA Songwriter of the Year Fameye on this record certainly enhances the song’s impact.

This collaboration further boosts the brand visibility of both musicians, particularly among their target audiences.

The Christ Remix (live) is available globally on all music streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Christ Remix – Roy X Taylor ft. Fameye
