Afro R&B star Chayuta, explores modern dating intricacies in new single “Yawa”

Rising South African-Ghanaian Afro R&B artist Chayuta, affectionately known as “The Princess of Afrobeats,” showcases her dual South African and Ghanaian heritage in her latest single, Yawa. With a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano influences, this soulful yet playful track captures the relatable experience of navigating a failed talking stage, a phase many young women encounter.

“Yawa is a term I grew up with—it’s something we used to say playfully back in primary school,” Chayuta explains. “When I was recording this track with Phantom, I reflected on a relatable experience: a failed talking stage with a guy. I wanted to turn it into something fun, lighthearted, and catchy, so people could connect and dance their way through similar situations.”

Chayuta’s multicultural upbringing has been a driving force in her music. Born to a South African father, former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena and a Ghanaian mother, her early years took her across Belgium, Holland, England, and South Africa before settling in Ghana. This rich cultural exposure has helped her develop a sound that transcends borders, blending Afro R&B with influences from Afrobeats and Amapiano.

“Being both South African and Ghanaian is a privilege that has deeply shaped my artistry,” Chayuta says. “I’ve always loved blending sounds, and my heritage has given me the unique opportunity to explore and connect with diverse musical styles from both cultures.”

Looking to the future, Chayuta has her sights set on collaborations with South African heavyweights such as Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, and Tyler ICU. “Their versatility and ability to blend different sounds are inspiring, and they’ve achieved incredible international acclaim,” she shares. On a global scale, Chayuta names Rihanna as a major influence. “I grew up listening to her. Seeing her evolve from when she started at my age to now is something I look up to.”

Chayuta’s career milestones include her critically acclaimed 2022 EP 17, which showcased her growth as a singer-songwriter. Over the years, she has collaborated with industry icons like Mix Master Garzy, KelvynBoy, and Grammy-winning D’Wayne Wiggins. With Yawa, Chayuta embarks on a new chapter that celebrates her dual heritage and cultural connection between Ghana and South Africa.

About Chayuta

At just 20 years old, Chayuta has established herself as a rising star in the Ghanaian and South African music scenes. Born to a South African father and a Ghanaian mother, her multicultural upbringing shaped her artistry, blending diverse influences to create a unique Afro R&B sound. Chayuta began her music career at nine, transitioning from classical music to the vibrant world of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

A versatile performer, she has entertained high-profile audiences, including dignitaries and presidents. Chayuta’s passion for music led her to build a home studio at 14, where she continues to create and record. With her 2022 EP 17 and her latest single Yawa, Chayuta is reconnecting with her South African roots and solidifying her position as a global ambassador for African music.

Follow Chayuta on social media: @Chayutamusic