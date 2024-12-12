fbpx
Joe Mettle & Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta drop ‘Afro Christmas’

Joe Mettle and Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta bring a gospel twist to the holiday season with ‘Afro Christmas

Joe Mettle, Ghana’s celebrated gospel artist, has teamed up with Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta for a powerful holiday collaboration on Afro Christmas.

The track blends uplifting Christmas messages with danceable Ghanaian rhythms, creating a joyous anthem that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas.

Both artists, known for their soul-stirring vocals, deliver an inspiring and energetic performance that brings a fresh gospel twist to the festive season.

Afro Christmas is set to be a holiday favourite, offering a message of hope, love, and celebration with a distinctly African flavour.

With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Mr Drew 'Sumɔ Mi' ft. Medikal comes to life in vibrant new video
