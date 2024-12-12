KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy deliver feel-good anthem – Excellent

KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy have teamed up for their highly anticipated new track, “Excellent,” a vibrant Afrobeat anthem that blends infectious rhythms.

The song celebrates self-confidence and success, with both artists delivering powerful verses that highlight their unique talents.

With its catchy hook and upbeat production, “Excellent” is set to be a fan favorite, offering a soundtrack to moments of celebration.

Produced by Fox Beat, the track exemplifies the perfect fusion of Afrobeat and modern sounds, making it a must-listen for fans of both artists and the genre.