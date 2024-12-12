fbpx
Mr Drew ‘Sumɔ Mi’ ft. Medikal comes to life in vibrant new video

The official video for ‘Sumɔ Mi (Love Me)’ by Mr Drew ft. Medikal, directed by Xpress Philms, brings the song's story to life.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Mr Drew has officially dropped the highly anticipated video for his hit track Sumɔ Mi (Love Me) featuring Medikal, delivering a visual feast for fans.

Directed by Xpress Philms, the video perfectly complements the song’s theme of intense love and desire, blending vibrant, emotive visuals with the infectious Afrobeat rhythm.

Mr Drew’s smooth vocals and Medikal’s fiery rap flow seamlessly together, while the video’s captivating storyline and striking imagery amplify the song’s passionate energy.

With its bold visuals and compelling narrative, the official video for “Sumɔ Mi (Love Me)” is sure to become a fan favorite.

