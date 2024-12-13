fbpx
King Promise drops ‘True To Self (Deluxe)’ with exclusive collaborations

King Promise cements his place in global music with the deluxe edition of "TRUE TO SELF," featuring Tom Walker and Ronisia.

King Promise is set to release the highly anticipated deluxe edition of his album “True To Self” marking a significant milestone in the evolution of African music.

The deluxe version expands on the original album’s narrative, adding four new tracks and showcasing exclusive collaborations with international artists Tom Walker from the UK and Ronisia from France.

With his genre-defying fusion of Afrobeat, highlife, and global sounds, King Promise continues to prove his versatility and global appeal while staying grounded in his Ghanaian roots.

This deluxe edition promises to be an even more immersive musical experience, further solidifying King Promise’s position as a leading figure in contemporary African music.

Cover Artwork: True To Self (Deluxe) – King Promise
Cover Artwork: True To Self (Deluxe) – King Promise
