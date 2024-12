Yaw Siki has just dropped, “Oreba,” an urban gospel produced by Smokey Beatz that went viral on X days ago.

The song blends infectious gospel rhythms with hard hitting urban sounds, delivering an uplifting message of hope and perseverance.

Yaw Siki’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics connect deeply with listeners, making “Oreba” a standout in the genre.

With its energetic beat and spiritual message, the track is poised to inspire and uplift audiences across the globe.