Sofie & Sakharii join forces on ‘Don’t Hide Your Sun’

Sofie has been on a roll this year. In her latest and final release of the year 2024, she teams up with Sakharii to create a soft, acoustic ballad titled ‘Don’t Hide Your Sun’.

The song is a heartfelt exploration of love, loss, hope, and longing. It tells the story of stepping through a door of positive change while leaving it slightly open, symbolizing a lingering hope that a loved one might follow.

The delicate interplay between the guitar and string arrangements, crafted by Nina Woods, enhances the emotional depth of the lyrics. This makes the song’s themes tangible for listeners. Written by Sofie and Sakharii and produced by Sakharii and Harry Chaplin, ‘Don’t Hide Your Sun’ is a masterclass in musical storytelling. Mixing was done by Harry Chaplin, whose expertise brings the heartfelt collaboration to life.

‘Don’t Hide Your Sun’ is more than just a song. It’s a heartfelt journey that resonates with listeners. With its gentle melodies and profound lyrics, the song is a perfect way to close out the year.