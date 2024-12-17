B4bonah drops ‘Stratagem’, a smooth song for you

B4bonah has dropped a smooth new track titled Stratagem, a lo-fi hip-hop gem produced by Joshua Moszi and mixed by Zodivc.

The track’s mellow beats and laid-back vibe create a perfect backdrop for B4bonah’s introspective flow, making it an instant favourite for hip-hop lovers.

In an exciting twist, ‘Stratagem’ was selected by designer Papa Oppong to be featured in his Spring/Summer 2025 collection “Foreword”, showcasing its cultural and artistic significance beyond just music.

With its chilled-out sound and stylish association, Stratagem is bound to make waves both in music and fashion.