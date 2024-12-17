fbpx
Music

Wendy Shay bares her emotions in ‘Too Late’ music video

Watch Wendy Shay's official visualizer for 'Too Late,' a stunning new video that brings the song's heartbreak and resilience to life."

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Wendy Shay has released the official visualizer for Too Late, shot by The Boldz, to complement the song’s raw emotion.

The track, which explores themes of heartbreak and personal strength, is a raw expression of emotions that fans can deeply relate to.

With its soulful delivery and reflective lyrics, Wendy Shay showcases her versatility as an artist, blending heartfelt storytelling with captivating visuals.

Too Late is a striking anthem of self-empowerment and resilience, reminding listeners that sometimes, it’s truly “too late” to mend a broken bond.

See also  Wendy Shay expected to make full recovery after accident - Rufftown

You Might Also Like

Celebrate Christmas with DJ Slim & King Paluta’s ‘Bronya’

Celebrate the holidays with Joe Mettle’s ‘Afro Christmas’ ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Mr Drew ‘Sumɔ Mi’ ft. Medikal comes to life in vibrant new video

M.anifest & King Promise ‘Hang Their Boots’ for love

Ras Kuuku & Broda Sammy’s ‘Tumi’ video is here: A must-watch

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article DJ Slim & King Paluta Celebrate Christmas with DJ Slim & King Paluta’s ‘Bronya’
Next Article Lyricist B4Bonah B4bonah drops ‘Stratagem’, a smooth song for you
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert
Bare Stages, Where Did the Magic Go? 
Culture
Marie Minet is back with a captivating new single, "Hanoi". Photo Credit: Marie Minet
“Hanoi High Life Edition Acoustic” by Marie Minet and Joshua Moszi – A fusion of Chanson Française and Highlife music
News
Princess by Joey B
Welcome To December 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music producer Hammer
Hammer talks album delay, announces 6-song EP before year ends
News
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni on stage. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Rocky Dawuni LIVE in Ghana on Saturday, December 21st!
News
Born in Hell by Kweku Smoke
2024 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Upcoming Ghanaian dancehall sensation Kaset. Photo Credit: Jaguah Shot It
Kaset: A rising star in the dancehall world
Discovery

Popular

2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Video: 2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Music Videos
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
DeThompsonDDT
DeThompsonDDT unveils ‘Honorable Waawe’
Music
Singer Jahwin
Jahwin! The Bizkit rebrands with new name and vision
News
Jesus Christ 2 by AratheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics: Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics