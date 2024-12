Beeztrap KOTM has unveiled a visualizer for his new single Hakutuku, a track that blends catchy beats with his signature style.

Produced by MOGbeatz, Hakutuku offers a dynamic sound that will have listeners hooked from the first beat.

The accompanying visualizer, directed by Twist, brings the track to life with visuals that match the song’s energetic vibe.

With both audio and visual elements in sync, Beeztrap KOTM continues to push the boundaries of his artistic vision.