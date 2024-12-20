Stonebwoy & Spice release ‘Jiggle & Whine’ video

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has released the highly anticipated music video for his infectious song ‘Jiggle & Whine‘, featuring the renowned Jamaican artist Spice, affectionately known as the Queen of Dancehall.

This exciting collaboration has been celebrated by fans and music enthusiasts from both Ghana and Jamaica for its vibrant cultural fusion of Afro and Dancehall music, showcasing the seamless blend of rhythms and styles that define contemporary African and Caribbean sounds.

The visually stunning video, which was directed by Banini features colorful dance sequences and captivating imagery, has been widely shared and discussed across various social media platforms, with many encouraging viewers to watch and support it as a reflection of the growing unity and collaboration within the global music scene.

As the beat drops, listeners are drawn not only to the catchy hooks but also to the message of joy and celebration, reinforcing the idea that music knows no boundaries and can bring people together regardless of their backgrounds.