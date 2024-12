Medikal has dropped a fiery new single titled Aboniki Flow, showcasing his signature lyrical prowess and energy.

The track blends hard-hitting bars with a captivating rhythm, reaffirming Medikal’s status as one of the leading rappers.

Aboniki Flow captures the gritty essence of street culture, wrapped in Medikal’s clever wordplay and unmatched delivery.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, promising fans an electrifying listening experience.