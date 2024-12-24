Qwamenewking Drops New Single ‘No Drama’ featuring JEHU De Invicibiliz

Rising star Kojo Acquah Amua-Sekyi, Well known in showbiz circles as JEHU De Invicibiliz, has shown his musical prowess with the release of his highly anticipated single titled “No Drama.” The track, which features the talented Ghanaian U.S. based artist Qwamenewking, is officially out on all digital platforms, offering Music lovers a perfect blend of Afrobeat and hip pop vibes.

“No Drama” is a Powerful masterjoint that showcases JEHU’s lyrical dexterity and his ability to connect with audiences through relatable themes and infectious melodies. Collaborating with Qwamenewking, who brings his signature style and his hard lyrical flow, the song highlights the harmony between two distinct but complementary musical talents.

The single addresses the universal desire for peace, love, and simplicity, resonating with listeners who seek an escape from the chaos of everyday relationship life. With its catchy hooks and polished production, ‘No Drama’ is poised to become a fan favorite, further cementing JEHU’s place as one of Ghana’s fast-rising stars.

QWAMENEWKING ft. JEHU De Invicibiliz on ‘NO DRAMA’

Speaking about the collaboration, JEHU expressed his excitement, stating, “Working with Qwamenewking has been an incredible experience. His artistry and energy brought a unique dimension to the track, and I’m thrilled to share this project with the world.”

Qwamenewking, known for his hit songs such as ‘Fiona’ and ‘Yaa Mansah,’ also shared his enthusiasm: “‘No Drama’ is a special song that blends our strengths and creativity. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of Ghanaian music.”

‘No Drama’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and all major streaming platforms. Fans are encouraged to stream, download, and share the track to support these two exceptional artists.

Stay connected with JEHU De Invicibiliz and Qwamenewking on their social media platforms for updates on upcoming projects and performances. Together, they’re bringing fresh energy to the global music scene while proudly representing Ghanaian talent.

