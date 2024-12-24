fbpx
Music

Qwamenewking Drops New Single ‘No Drama’ featuring JEHU De Invicibiliz

Qwamenewking and JEHU De Invicibiliz

Rising star Kojo Acquah Amua-Sekyi, Well known in showbiz circles as JEHU De Invicibiliz, has shown his musical prowess with the release of his highly anticipated single titled “No Drama.” The track, which features the talented Ghanaian U.S. based artist Qwamenewking, is officially out on all digital platforms, offering Music lovers a perfect blend of Afrobeat and hip pop vibes.

“No Drama” is a Powerful masterjoint that showcases JEHU’s lyrical dexterity and his ability to connect with audiences through relatable themes and infectious melodies. Collaborating with Qwamenewking, who brings his signature style and his hard lyrical flow, the song highlights the harmony between two distinct but complementary musical talents.

The single addresses the universal desire for peace, love, and simplicity, resonating with listeners who seek an escape from the chaos of everyday relationship life. With its catchy hooks and polished production, ‘No Drama’ is poised to become a fan favorite, further cementing JEHU’s place as one of Ghana’s fast-rising stars.

See also  Darkovibes Declares Afrobeats ‘Dead,’ Praises Highlife and Hiplife Resurgence
QWAMENEWKING ft. JEHU De Invicibiliz on 'NO DRAMA'
QWAMENEWKING ft. JEHU De Invicibiliz on ‘NO DRAMA’

Speaking about the collaboration, JEHU expressed his excitement, stating, “Working with Qwamenewking has been an incredible experience. His artistry and energy brought a unique dimension to the track, and I’m thrilled to share this project with the world.”

Qwamenewking, known for his hit songs such as ‘Fiona’ and ‘Yaa Mansah,’ also shared his enthusiasm: “‘No Drama’ is a special song that blends our strengths and creativity. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of Ghanaian music.”

‘No Drama’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and all major streaming platforms. Fans are encouraged to stream, download, and share the track to support these two exceptional artists.

Stay connected with JEHU De Invicibiliz and Qwamenewking on their social media platforms for updates on upcoming projects and performances. Together, they’re bringing fresh energy to the global music scene while proudly representing Ghanaian talent.

Stream “No Drama”

You Might Also Like

Malaïka: Exploring A Sound That Is Soft, Honest & Free

Kofi Kinaata wows fans with electrifying Made In Taadi Concert

Priince K Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single ‘Afro Christmas’

Nimo Live with AratheJay: The Night Nimo was Found with Love

KK Fosu: Celebrating 25 Years of Highlife Excellence

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Ghana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Medikal Aboniki Flow: Medikal’s latest rap masterpiece drops
Next Article AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo Nimo Live with AratheJay: The Night Nimo was Found with Love
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke/Instagram
Inside Look: Epic Revival Concert in Accra By Kweku Smoke
Stonebwoy with Jashii. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/X
BHIM Festival 2024: Stonebwoy’s Epic Music Bash at La Palm Royal Beach
News
Elsie Raad. Photo Credit: Jiggy Nintendo
Elsie Raad Embraces All Sides – A Journey of Sound and Self
Interviews
Waya Boy - A rising star from Uganda. Photo Credit: Waya Boy
The Creative Journey of Waya Boy: A Glimpse into the Life of a Rising Star
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: No Sir – Sarkodie
2024 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nigerian music virtuoso, Moses Eze. Photo Credit: Moses Eze
Experience the Beauty of Worship & Thanksgiving with Moses Eze’s “Chi Mo” featuring Favour Ojo
Africa
African Music Week
African Music Week launches first African edition in Accra
News
Worlasi. Photo Credit: Worlasi/Instagram
Worlasi to Unveil Groundbreaking Album VIMH in 2025
News
Larruso, Pappy Kojo and R2Bees - Global Football Festival
R2Bees, Pappy Kojo, Larruso & More to Ignite the Global Football Festival in Accra
News

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News
Kweku Jesus by Kweku Smoke
Mystery behind Artworks in the Music Industry
Culture