New Energy! G-Migos drops Press 2 featuring O’Kenneth

G-Migos and O’Kenneth deliver the ultimate remix with Press 2, blending intense drill beats and unforgettable bars.

Hip-hop duo G-Migos has teamed up with O’Kenneth to deliver a hard-hitting remix of their hit single Press, titled Press 2.

The remix takes the original track to new heights with O’Kenneth’s raw energy and sharp lyrics adding a fresh dimension to the song.

Press 2 showcases G-Migos’ knack for blending catchy hooks with gritty beats, solidifying their place in the Ghanaian drill scene.

The song is now streaming on all platforms, promising to be the anthem for hip-hop lovers to close out 2024 and kickstart 2025.

Cover Artwork: Press 2 - G-Migos ft. O’Kenneth
