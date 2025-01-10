Oseikrom Sikani drops new album ‘Hansy Calm Down’

Oseikrom Sikani has officially released his highly anticipated album, Hansy Calm Down, delivering a powerful blend of catchy beats and lyrical depth.

The album explores themes of personal growth, perseverance, and the complexities of modern life, with Oseikrom Sikani’s unique style resonating throughout each track.

Fans of the Ghanaian artist can expect a thorough Oseikrom Sikani persona, making it an exciting and versatile project.

With Hansy Calm Down, Sikani cements his place as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary African music.