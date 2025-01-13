fbpx
Bethel Revival Choir’s ‘Ewe Choral Medley’ elevates the Spirit

Bethel Revival Choir's Ewe Choral Medley combines traditional Ewe rhythms with powerful choral gospel music.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Bethel Revival Choir has released an inspiring new track, Ewe Choral Medley, showcasing the rich sounds of traditional Ewe music with a powerful choral arrangement.

This uplifting medley features soulful harmonies and vibrant rhythms, celebrating the beauty of the Ewe language and culture.

With its blend of contemporary gospel and indigenous African music, Ewe Choral Medley brings a fresh, dynamic sound to the choir’s repertoire.

The release is a testament to the Bethel Revival Choir’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while delivering an uplifting spiritual message.

See also  Lyrical Joe Drops New Single "Julie" Featuring BeezTrap KOTM - A Perfect Blend of Trap Music and Rap Music

