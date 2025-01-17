African Mandiba! Shatta Wale claims his place as leader

Fresh from stamping his superiority in Jamaica, Shatta Wale has just released a new dancehall song titled African Mandiba,

Fans will enjoy a unique blend of his performance moments and captivating visuals that highlight both his musical talent and his connection to the Jamaican culture.

The official video incorporates vibrant footage from his time in Jamaica, including exclusive moments from the Vybz Kartel Freedom Concert, blending his African roots with Caribbean energy.

African Mandiba is a statement of Shatta Wale’s leadership in the music scene, positioning him as an icon for the new generation.