Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy

Eeeee, Na na naaa

Only you bad affi hit my chest hmmm

Your back asset

Eno dey make my jumba rest hmmm

Oh mi simarjorley

Bani oba ti mi kpongɔ nɔ

Baby Gongo Aso

You dey see am

You no fit kill am for my head

I need to know where you dey

Oya send me your locá cá

Sharperly girl no delay oh

Gmɛnɛ saa nɔ dede

I need to know where you dey dey oh

Oya send me your locá cá

Sharperly girl no delay oh

Gmɛnɛ saa nɔ dede

Come cool my heater

Excellent

Excellent oh

Excellent

Excellent

You go put me for emergency

Shorty Excellent

Excellent oh

Excellent

Excellent

You go put me for emergency

Girly I need you

You make a man feeling you

All I want is you

Oya tell me what I no fit do

I dey eye you

Whatever you want, I go give you

Oh my baby boo

24/7 girl I’m ready

Body setti

Kotomashi

Famami baby

Wanna do many things

Very crazy

Now she telling me say she be Gen Z

She rocking Fendi

Pull up in a Benzi

Bum bum dey Offend me when she bending

You go put me for emergency

I need to know where you dey

Oya send me your locá cá

Sharperly girl no delay oh

Gmɛnɛ saa nɔ dede

I need to know where you dey dey oh

Oya send me your locay cay

Sharperly girl no delay oh

Gmɛnɛ saa nɔ dede

Come cool my heater

Excellent

Excellent oh

Excellent

Excellent

You go put me for emergency

Shorty Excellent

Excellent oh

Excellent

Excellent

You go put me for emergency