Catherine Del drops powerful debut single ‘Sovereignty’

Catherine Del releases her debut single Sovereignty, a powerful anthem of faith that highlights God's supreme authority.

Gospel singer Catherine Del has released her debut single, Sovereignty, which is now available for streaming across all major platforms.

The song is a powerful declaration of faith, emphasizing God’s supreme power and unchanging authority amidst life’s challenges.

In Sovereignty, Catherine Del captures a message of hope and assurance, encouraging listeners to trust in God’s sovereign will for their lives.

The track serves as a reminder of God’s faithfulness, offering encouragement to hold on to His plans regardless of life’s uncertainties.

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Catherine Del said: “Sovereignty reflects my personal walk with God and His power and faithfulness. I pray this song inspires others to trust in His plans, no matter the circumstances. It’s a dream come true, and I’m excited to share my music with the world.”

As a passionate gospel artist and worship leader, Catherine Del aims to inspire and uplift through her music, with Sovereignty marking the beginning of her musical journey.

Through her ministry, she hopes to bring people closer to God and encourage a deeper trust in His divine plan.

