DopeNation, the dynamic Ghanaian music duo, has dropped their highly anticipated track titled I Pray.

Known for blending Afrobeat, rap, and highlife influences, the duo delivers a powerful message of hope and resilience in their latest single.

With relatable lyrics, “I Pray” touches on the struggles of life while expressing gratitude and determination for the future.

This release solidifies DopeNation’s place in the forefront of African music, resonating with fans across the globe.