Joey B and Lighter Tod have teamed up for a thrilling new track, Akorfa, blending rhythms with contemporary vibes.

The song brings together catchy melodies and rich, cultural storytelling, paying homage to traditional Ghanaian sounds while infusing modern flair.

Akorfa showcases the duo’s undeniable chemistry, delivering a fun yet meaningful anthem for fans worldwide.

With its infectious beat and relatable lyrics, this collaboration is set to make waves in the African music scene.