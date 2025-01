Shatta Wale is back with a vibrant new track, Jo Lese, bringing an infectious dance vibe to the forefront.

Produced by Altrayd and Da Maker, the song is designed to get listeners moving with its energetic beat and catchy rhythm.

With Shatta Wale’s signature flow and the upbeat instrumental arrangement, “Jo Lese” is a celebration of dance, freedom, and good vibes.

This release is bound to light up dance floors, reaffirming Shatta Wale’s status as a dominant force in the Afro-dancehall scene.