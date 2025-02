Kuami Eugene has dropped the official music video for his new song Odo Asem, delivering a visual to match the track’s emotional depth.

In the video, Kuami Eugene is the sole focus, bringing the song’s heartfelt lyrics to life with his emotional performance.

The video takes a minimalist approach, with Kuami Eugene expressing love and longing in a series of intimate, visually striking scenes.

His strong presence and captivating energy make this video a perfect complement to the romantic anthem.