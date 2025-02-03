Kwesi Arthur & Joey B ignite ‘Raging Bulls’ with explosive video

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has just dropped the official video for his hard-hitting song Raging Bulls, featuring Joey B.

Released last year on his This Is Not the Tape III, the song’s intense energy is amplified through a gripping video directed by David Duncan, bringing its fierce message to life.

The video showcases the raw power and unrelenting vibe of the track, cementing its place as a standout hit.

This visual release is sure to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike, offering a fresh way to experience the explosive collaboration.