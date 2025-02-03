fbpx
Kwesi Arthur & Joey B ignite ‘Raging Bulls’ with explosive video

Watch the official video for 'Raging Bulls' by Kwesi Arthur and Joey B—an intense visual feast directed by David Duncan.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has just dropped the official video for his hard-hitting song Raging Bulls, featuring Joey B.

Released last year on his This Is Not the Tape III, the song’s intense energy is amplified through a gripping video directed by David Duncan, bringing its fierce message to life.

The video showcases the raw power and unrelenting vibe of the track, cementing its place as a standout hit.

This visual release is sure to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike, offering a fresh way to experience the explosive collaboration.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
