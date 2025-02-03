Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”

Ghanaian highlife and hiplife artist Wutah Kobby has once again proven his musical genius with the release of his latest project, the “Devotion EP.”

This body of work is a testament to his consistency, artistry, and ability to blend multiple sounds into a harmonious experience. Featuring five carefully curated tracks, the EP is a journey through love, passion, and financial ambition, all wrapped in Wutah Kobby’s signature rich vocals and masterful storytelling.

TITRII – Opening the project with depth and reflection, “TITRII” captures the essence of patience, resilience, and the fruits of unwavering dedication. The song resonates with anyone striving for success and finding purpose in their journey.

TAATAA – A sweet and rhythmic composition, “TAATAA” explores themes of affection and devotion in relationships. Wutah Kobby’s delivery, combined with melodic instrumentation, makes this track an instant favorite for lovers of classic highlife and hiplife blend.

RIGHT ONE – This track is an ode to finding the perfect partner. With heartfelt lyrics and an infectious groove, “RIGHT ONE” sets the mood for those who believe in love and serendipity.

FINE WINE (ft. Milania Monroe (USA) & Jay Snypes (USA)) – A true international collaboration, “FINE WINE” blends Wutah Kobby’s African musical roots with the smooth and versatile contributions of Milania Monroe and Jay Snypes from the U.S. The result? A cross-continental hit that celebrates romance with refined sophistication.

DOLLAR DOLLAR – Closing the EP on a high note, “DOLLAR DOLLAR” is an anthem for ambition and financial success. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics reflect the hustle and drive required to secure the bag in today’s world.

With this project, Wutah Kobby reinforces his status as one of Ghana’s most gifted musicians. The “Devotion EP” is more than just music it’s a dedication to love, peace, perseverance, and the pursuit of happiness. Whether you’re in search of soulful melodies, danceable beats, or meaningful lyrics, this EP has something for you.