fbpx
Music

Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei

In ‘Tobinco’, Kweku Darlington and Bisa Kdei highlight the pain of losing someone you failed to value when they rise above.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Kweku Darlington’s new release, Tobinco, featuring Bisa Kdei, tells the story of a lover who fails to appreciate their partner until it’s too late.

The track delves into the emotional fallout when someone neglects the value of their significant other, only to regret it once they see their partner rise and elevate themselves.

With a mix of highlife and Afrobeat, Tobinco speaks to the consequences of not valuing love while adding a contemporary twist to the narrative.

The song’s message is clear: when you lose someone who has leveled up, they shouldn’t be taken back—they deserve to move forward, free from past mistakes.

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
See also  OT n Aiges collaborate with Amerado for Biibi Gyegye Wo

You Might Also Like

Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem

New Music! Black Sherif & Fireboy DML drop ‘So It Goes’

DopeNation drops inspirational song; ‘I Pray’

Quality Freestyle! DSL drops new AfroDancehall song

‘Spade’: Kwesi Amewuga delivers powerful track

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Music Producer DJ Breezy DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Philip Adzale
Watch ‘Se Wo’ – A soul-stirring worship song by Philip Adzale
Music
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy
Music
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’
Lists
Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Tough rapper Gambo
EP, tours, & more: Gambo celebrates major milestones from 2024
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
King Promise at the 2025 Grammys. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram
Ghanaian stars represent at the 2025 Grammys
News
Abel Chungu Musuka. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Singer-songwriter Abel Chungu Musuka, releases a profound love ballad “Imperfect”
Africa
Lord I'm Amazed by Black Sherif
2025 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews