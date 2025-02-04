Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei

Kweku Darlington’s new release, Tobinco, featuring Bisa Kdei, tells the story of a lover who fails to appreciate their partner until it’s too late.

The track delves into the emotional fallout when someone neglects the value of their significant other, only to regret it once they see their partner rise and elevate themselves.

With a mix of highlife and Afrobeat, Tobinco speaks to the consequences of not valuing love while adding a contemporary twist to the narrative.

The song’s message is clear: when you lose someone who has leveled up, they shouldn’t be taken back—they deserve to move forward, free from past mistakes.