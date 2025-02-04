fbpx
Yeyo unleashes ‘On My Way’ under Crux Global

Ghanaian rapper, Yeyo drops latest track "On My Way" ahead of his "Can't Fold" EP release.

Yeyo, the renowned Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter, is preparing to release his highly anticipated EP, “Can’t Fold” in the music scene.

After a short break, he’s set to release a powerful project that reflects his resilience and dedication to his music career.

The first single from Yeyo’s EP, On My Way” was released on January 27, showcasing his artistic evolution. The track highlights perseverance and determination, setting the tone for the EP

“Can’t Fold” features six compelling tracks, each serving as a poignant reflection of Yeyo’s personal experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

The EP masterfully blends raw emotion with Yeyo’s exceptional lyricism, crafting a unique narrative that resonates deeply with listeners. 

Cover Artwork: On My Way - Yeyo
Cover Artwork: On My Way – Yeyo
