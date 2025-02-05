Music

Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP

Baaba J dropped the live version of her latest EP, "In Pursuit of Happiness" with performance band, Musical Lunatics.

Ghanaian singer Baaba J has officially released the live performance version of her acclaimed EP, “In Pursuit of Happiness”. The project features a stunning collaboration with The Musical Lunatics, the budding Ghanaian performance band.  

The production is meticulously curated, seamlessly blending Baaba J’s vocal prowess with the band’s dynamic instrumentation. The live rendition adds a refreshing dimension to the EP’s original tracks, offering fans a more immersive musical experience.  

“In Pursuit of Happiness” (Live) with the Musical Lunatics is available for streaming on all major music platforms. Fans can also watch the full live performance on YouTube.  

