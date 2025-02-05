Mo’ Spence unveils ‘Your Love,’ a timeless lovers rock masterpiece

Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo’ Spence is set to captivate listeners worldwide with her latest release, “Your Love,” a soothing lovers’ rock anthem that promises to reignite the flames of romance. As her first release of 2025, the track is built on the iconic “Come Around Riddim” by Collie Buddz, blending nostalgic vibes with Mo’ Spence’s electrifying vocal delivery. This combination creates a timeless sound that will leave listeners wondering where she has been all this time.

“Your Love” is more than just a song; it’s an experience. With its heartfelt lyrics and melodic rhythm, the track is designed to make you fall in love over and over again. Mo’ Spence’s unique artistry shines through as she effortlessly fuses Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall influences, creating a fresh and familiar sound. The song is a testament to her versatility as an artiste and her ability to connect with audiences on a deep, emotional level.

To accompany the release, Mo’ Spence has shared a visually stunning video visualiser that complements the song’s romantic essence. Fans can stream “Your Love” on platforms like Audiomack, YouTube, and TikTok, where the track is already gaining traction. The artiste has also encouraged her listeners to share the song with their family and friends, spreading the love far and wide.

Mo’ Spence, whose real name is Monique Spence, is not just a singer but also a skilled producer, having handled the mixing and mastering of “Your Love” herself. Her dedication to her craft is evident in every note of the song, and her growing presence on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube is a testament to her rising popularity.

Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo’ Spence. Photo Credit: Mo’ Spence

As 2025 unfolds, Mo’ Spence is poised to significantly impact the global music scene with “Your Love.” Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, Reggae, or Dancehall, this track is a must-listen. So, sit back, press play, and let Mo’ Spence take you on a journey of love and musical bliss.

Cover Artwork: Your Love – Mo’ Spence