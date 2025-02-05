Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’

Okese1 and Lhawhomie have teamed up to release the official music video for their latest track, “We Dey.”

This collaboration carries a strong message about staying true to oneself, even in quieter times in the music industry.

The song reminds listeners that both artists, despite their low profiles, are still vibrant and impactful.

The music video highlights their unique styles, featuring a relaxed yet confident approach that blends Trap sounds with striking visuals.

It emphasizes themes of resilience, showing that silence can be powerful. Okese1 and Lhawhomie prove they are still present in the game, even when the spotlight isn’t on them.

“We Dey” embodies both artists’ commitment to their craft, serving as a declaration that they are here to stay.

It encourages listeners to embrace their journeys and remain authentic, regardless of the challenges they face.

By releasing “We Dey,” they remind their audience that true artistry is about influence and staying grounded.

In today’s fast-paced music world, “We Dey” stands out as a celebration of resilience and self-affirmation, reminding fans that every story—no matter how quiet—holds value.

With this release, Okese1 and Lhawhomie clearly communicate their enduring presence and the strength of their artistic voices.