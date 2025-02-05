Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’

Okese1 and Lhawhomie have teamed up for the official video of their track We Dey, a powerful anthem about staying true to yourself even when you’ve been out of the spotlight.

The song serves as a reminder that despite living low-key, these artists are still very much present and thriving in the game.

In the video, the duo embraces a laid-back yet confident vibe, blending Trap sounds with introspective visuals that highlight their resilience.

With this release, Okese1 and Lhawhomie prove that sometimes, silence speaks louder than words.