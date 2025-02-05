fbpx
RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy

RJZ teams up with Kelvyn Boy for 'Me Ne Woa,’ a heartfelt Afrobeat anthem about unconditional love and devotion.

RJZ has teamed up with Kelvyn Boy for a heartfelt collaboration in their new song, Me Ne Woa, which talks about expressing the deep devotion to lovers.

The song is a celebration of love, with lyrics that capture the essence of doing whatever it takes to make someone feel cherished and appreciated.

Kelvyn Boy’s smooth vocals and RJZ’s signature flow create a perfect blend of Afrobeat and Afro-fusion sounds, making this track an anthem for anyone who believes in selfless love.

Me Ne Woa is set to make waves as it resonates with fans who value the beauty of devotion and commitment.

Cover Artwork: Me Ne Woa – RJZ ft. Kelvyn Boy
