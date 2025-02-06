Music

J.Derobie brings ‘New Brand’ to life in new video

J.Derobie celebrates his growth and success in the vibrant new official video for his dancehall anthem ‘New Brand’.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

J.Derobie, the Ghanaian dancehall artist, is back with a vibrant new official video for his hit song New Brand.

The track, already making waves in the dancehall scene, is all about the artist’s personal growth, success, and confidence, as he proudly declares that he is “brand new.”

The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics set the tone for a high-energy visual experience, where J.Derobie takes center stage, exuding charisma and style.

The official video brings the upbeat vibe of the song to life, with colorful, lively scenes that mirror the excitement and transformation captured in the lyrics.

Through this release, J.Derobie showcases not just his musical talent, but his evolving image and persona, reinforcing his place in the global dancehall scene.

New Brand is a celebration of self-assurance and reinvention, and the official video offers a visual feast that perfectly complements the song’s empowering message.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP

Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’

Kuami Eugene captures the essence of love in ‘Odo Asem’

Lyrical Joe unites rising talents in electrifying rap cypher ‘Crisis’

Resurrection: TeePhlow returns stronger than ever with new song

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Beatz Vampire & OliveTheBoy Beatz Vampire unveils new song ‘Wanting’ feat. OliveTheBoy
Next Article Rapper TeePhlow TeePhlow explores wealth and ambition in ‘Sika (Samantha)’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’
Lists
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy on Glitch Africa. Credit: Glitch Africa.
Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance
News
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews
DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit:
DJ Lord OTB makes a powerful Afro-House debut at Transit Live
News

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews