J.Derobie brings ‘New Brand’ to life in new video

J.Derobie, the Ghanaian dancehall artist, is back with a vibrant new official video for his hit song New Brand.

The track, already making waves in the dancehall scene, is all about the artist’s personal growth, success, and confidence, as he proudly declares that he is “brand new.”

The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics set the tone for a high-energy visual experience, where J.Derobie takes center stage, exuding charisma and style.

The official video brings the upbeat vibe of the song to life, with colorful, lively scenes that mirror the excitement and transformation captured in the lyrics.

Through this release, J.Derobie showcases not just his musical talent, but his evolving image and persona, reinforcing his place in the global dancehall scene.

New Brand is a celebration of self-assurance and reinvention, and the official video offers a visual feast that perfectly complements the song’s empowering message.