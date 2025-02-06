Lyrics: So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML

[Intro]

(Louddaaa)

Oh I, Oh I, Oh I

(Samsney)

[Verse 1: Black Sheriff]

I’ll be working all this summer

Getting my bread up and shit

Moving from place to place

From plane to plane

Spreading my word out and shit

I’ll be doing this for a while

Searching a better place for my life

‘Cause where I’m from no resting

All we had was nothing, (nothing) yea!

Sε yε wɔ zero and blessings

But I had blood in my eyes

Fire on my hands

Survival plans full in my head

I was getting tired

But you make me wanna trap again

And she said…

[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]

If you see the light remember

That I was with you

When you were lost and lonely lover

Don’t forget about me so soon

If you see the light remember

That I was with you oh!

When you were lost and lonely lover

Don’t forget about me so soon

[Chorus: Black Sherif]

Ehnn

Ah so it go (hmmm)

Ah so it go (hmmm)

Ah so it go (hmmm)

(And so, and so, and so)

Ah so it go (ah so)

Ah so it go (ah so)

Ah so it go (ah so)

[Verse 2: Fireboy DML]

(Yea!)

And so it goes

See this life is a lonely road

Everyday hustle for the dough

I’m on the road

Put my body, mind and my soul

That’s why me I head to the top

‘Cause man I’ve been working

Nobody fi’ stop me

See many people talk

Many people do

Many people yarn

Many people try

But I keep walking

Nothing fi’ disturb me

Ma pami oh

And I will never rest

Till I see my mama smiling

VVS diamonds dancing, oh

We’re up forever more

[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]

Ehnn

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go

(And so, and so, and so)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)

[Verse 2: Black Sheriff]

I’m tryna put you in designers

Fly you Bahamas, Maldives, Jamaica

Take you everywhere I go

Show you Mama Afrika from Ghana to Bafana

So send a likkle prayer (send a likkle prayer)

And please try to say less (ooh girl shut up)

Cause nobody really cares like that (nobody, nobody… cares!)

Nobody gives a fuck aya (nobody gives a fuck aya)

But them all ready to listen (everybody)

Don’t let our love be entertainment (don’t let our love be entertainment)

To all these modafuckers (to all these modafuckers)

On my life they don’t deserve it (On my life they don’t deserve it)

And she said…

[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]

If you see the light remember

That I was with you

When you were lost and lonely lover

Don’t forget about me so soon

If you see the light remember

That I was with you

When you were lost and lonely lover

Don’t forget about me so soon

[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]

Ehnn

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (Ah so it go)

(And so, and so, and so)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (It go)

Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)