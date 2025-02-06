Lyrics: So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML

[Intro]
(Louddaaa)
Oh I, Oh I, Oh I
(Samsney)
[Verse 1: Black Sheriff]
I’ll be working all this summer
Getting my bread up and shit
Moving from place to place
From plane to plane
Spreading my word out and shit
I’ll be doing this for a while
Searching a better place for my life
‘Cause where I’m from no resting
All we had was nothing, (nothing) yea!
Sε yε wɔ zero and blessings
But I had blood in my eyes
Fire on my hands
Survival plans full in my head
I was getting tired
But you make me wanna trap again
And she said…
[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
If you see the light remember
That I was with you oh!
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
[Chorus: Black Sherif]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (hmmm)
Ah so it go (hmmm)
Ah so it go (hmmm)
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (ah so)
Ah so it go (ah so)
Ah so it go (ah so)
[Verse 2: Fireboy DML]
(Yea!)
And so it goes
See this life is a lonely road
Everyday hustle for the dough
I’m on the road
Put my body, mind and my soul
That’s why me I head to the top
‘Cause man I’ve been working
Nobody fi’ stop me
See many people talk
Many people do
Many people yarn
Many people try
But I keep walking
Nothing fi’ disturb me
Ma pami oh
And I will never rest
Till I see my mama smiling
VVS diamonds dancing, oh
We’re up forever more
[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)
[Verse 2: Black Sheriff]
I’m tryna put you in designers
Fly you Bahamas, Maldives, Jamaica
Take you everywhere I go
Show you Mama Afrika from Ghana to Bafana
So send a likkle prayer (send a likkle prayer)
And please try to say less (ooh girl shut up)
Cause nobody really cares like that (nobody, nobody… cares!)
Nobody gives a fuck aya (nobody gives a fuck aya)
But them all ready to listen (everybody)
Don’t let our love be entertainment (don’t let our love be entertainment)
To all these modafuckers (to all these modafuckers)
On my life they don’t deserve it (On my life they don’t deserve it)
And she said…
[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go)
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)