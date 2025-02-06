Music

Lyrics: So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML

Delve into the compelling storytelling of Black Sherif's lyrics in 'Ah So It Go'. Experience the passion and determination in his words.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

[Intro]
(Louddaaa)
Oh I, Oh I, Oh I
(Samsney)

[Verse 1: Black Sheriff]
I’ll be working all this summer
Getting my bread up and shit
Moving from place to place
From plane to plane
Spreading my word out and shit
I’ll be doing this for a while
Searching a better place for my life
‘Cause where I’m from no resting
All we had was nothing, (nothing) yea!
Sε yε wɔ zero and blessings
But I had blood in my eyes
Fire on my hands
Survival plans full in my head
I was getting tired
But you make me wanna trap again
And she said…

[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
If you see the light remember
That I was with you oh!
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon

[Chorus: Black Sherif]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (hmmm)
Ah so it go (hmmm)
Ah so it go (hmmm)
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (ah so)
Ah so it go (ah so)
Ah so it go (ah so)

[Verse 2: Fireboy DML]
(Yea!)
And so it goes
See this life is a lonely road
Everyday hustle for the dough
I’m on the road
Put my body, mind and my soul
That’s why me I head to the top
‘Cause man I’ve been working
Nobody fi’ stop me
See many people talk
Many people do
Many people yarn
Many people try
But I keep walking
Nothing fi’ disturb me
Ma pami oh
And I will never rest
Till I see my mama smiling
VVS diamonds dancing, oh
We’re up forever more

[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)

[Verse 2: Black Sheriff]
I’m tryna put you in designers
Fly you Bahamas, Maldives, Jamaica
Take you everywhere I go
Show you Mama Afrika from Ghana to Bafana
So send a likkle prayer (send a likkle prayer)
And please try to say less (ooh girl shut up)
Cause nobody really cares like that (nobody, nobody… cares!)
Nobody gives a fuck aya (nobody gives a fuck aya)
But them all ready to listen (everybody)
Don’t let our love be entertainment (don’t let our love be entertainment)
To all these modafuckers (to all these modafuckers)
On my life they don’t deserve it (On my life they don’t deserve it)
And she said…

[Pre-Chorus: Black Sheriff]
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon
If you see the light remember
That I was with you
When you were lost and lonely lover
Don’t forget about me so soon

[Chorus: Black Sherif, Fireboy DML]
Ehnn
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go)
(And so, and so, and so)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (It go)
Ah so it go (Ah so it go-ouu-ouu)

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

New Music! Black Sherif & Fireboy DML drop ‘So It Goes’

Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’

Lyrics: Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy

Lord I’m Amazed: Black Sherif’s new video takes viewers on a journey

Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Rapper TeePhlow TeePhlow explores wealth and ambition in ‘Sika (Samantha)’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy on Glitch Africa. Credit: Glitch Africa.
Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance
News
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Trendsetter RJZ
RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy
Music
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews