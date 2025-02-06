Music

TeePhlow explores wealth and ambition in ‘Sika (Samantha)’

Listen to TeePhlow’s ‘Sika (Samantha)’ from The Resurrection series, where ambition meets love in a powerful new track.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

TeePhlow, the rapper known for his lyrical prowess and unique style, continues to captivate listeners with the release of Sika (Samantha), Episode 2 from The Resurrection Limited Audio Series.

The track delves deep into themes of wealth, ambition, and love, all while reflecting TeePhlow’s distinctive ability to blend insightful storytelling with impactful bars.

Sika (Samantha) offers a fresh take on the intersection between desire for success and the realities of love, weaving through these concepts with smooth flows and catchy beats.

As part of The Resurrection series, this song stands as a testament to TeePhlow’s evolving artistry, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.

The series is a reflection of his journey through the ups and downs of life, offering fans a personal look into his narrative.

Sika (Samantha) is a powerful continuation of the series, inviting listeners to experience both the highs and lows of TeePhlow’s artistic rebirth.

Cover Artwork: Sika - TeePhlow
Cover Artwork: Sika – TeePhlow
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Beatz Vampire unveils new song ‘Wanting’ feat. OliveTheBoy

Mo’ Spence unveils ‘Your Love,’ a timeless lovers rock masterpiece

RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy

233boy YGA reflects on sacrifice and loss in ‘Fallen Soldiers’

Yeyo unleashes ‘On My Way’ under Crux Global

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article J.Derobie J.Derobie brings ‘New Brand’ to life in new video
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’
Lists
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy on Glitch Africa. Credit: Glitch Africa.
Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance
News
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews
DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit:
DJ Lord OTB makes a powerful Afro-House debut at Transit Live
News

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews