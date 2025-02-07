Music

Gyeme So: Mophty drops heartfelt love song

Mophty’s “Gyeme So” is a touching love song about always being there for your partner.

Ghana Music

Mophty has just dropped a captivating new single titled Gyeme So, produced by the talented Poppin Beatz, and it’s already creating a buzz among music lovers.

The song, a heartfelt love anthem, is all about being there for your lover and responding to their call, no matter the circumstances.

With soothing melodies and a laid-back rhythm, “Gyeme So” perfectly captures the emotions of commitment and unconditional love.

Mophty’s smooth vocals shine through as he sings about the joy and fulfillment of always being there for that special someone, while Poppin Beatz’s production adds a warm, soulful touch to the track.

The song’s sweet, yet powerful message of being present for your partner makes it an instant hit for couples and fans of romantic music alike.

“Gyeme So” is sure to resonate with anyone who believes in the power of love and commitment.

Cover Artwork: Gyeme So - Mophty
Cover Artwork: Gyeme So – Mophty
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
