Music

Joyce Blessing drops video for ‘Correct’ feat. King Paluta

Watch the official video of Joyce Blessing's latest release "Correct" featuring King Paluta. A perfect blend of gospel and rap, full of energy and inspiration.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Joyce Blessing, the celebrated Ghanaian gospel artist, has released the official video for her latest single Correct, featuring King Paluta.

The collaboration brings together the powerful vocals of Joyce Blessing with King Paluta’s unique rap style, creating a dynamic fusion that’s both refreshing and engaging.

“Correct” touches on themes of self-improvement, personal growth, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of challenges.

The video, directed with vibrant creativity, visually complements the song’s upbeat tempo and inspirational message, showcasing energetic dance sequences and colorful scenes.

Fans of both artists are praising the seamless blend of gospel and rap elements, with the song quickly gaining traction on music platforms and social media.

Joyce Blessing and King Paluta’s partnership is one that promises to break new boundaries in Ghanaian music, and the video is certainly one to watch.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Watch the official video for Sista Afia’s ‘Krekete Soja’ ft. Amerado

J.Derobie brings ‘New Brand’ to life in new video

Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP

Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’

Kuami Eugene captures the essence of love in ‘Odo Asem’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Hitmaker Joeboy Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Next Article Sista Afia Watch the official video for Sista Afia’s ‘Krekete Soja’ ft. Amerado
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
Dancehall King Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem
Music
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa
Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy on Glitch Africa. Credit: Glitch Africa.
Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance
News
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews