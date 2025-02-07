Joyce Blessing drops video for ‘Correct’ feat. King Paluta

Joyce Blessing, the celebrated Ghanaian gospel artist, has released the official video for her latest single Correct, featuring King Paluta.

The collaboration brings together the powerful vocals of Joyce Blessing with King Paluta’s unique rap style, creating a dynamic fusion that’s both refreshing and engaging.

“Correct” touches on themes of self-improvement, personal growth, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of challenges.

The video, directed with vibrant creativity, visually complements the song’s upbeat tempo and inspirational message, showcasing energetic dance sequences and colorful scenes.

Fans of both artists are praising the seamless blend of gospel and rap elements, with the song quickly gaining traction on music platforms and social media.

Joyce Blessing and King Paluta’s partnership is one that promises to break new boundaries in Ghanaian music, and the video is certainly one to watch.