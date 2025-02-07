Music

Lyrics: TaaTaa by Wutah Kobby

Immerse yourself in the melodious tunes of Wutah Kobby's newest release - a must-sing-along!

Ghana Music

Hain hain hain

Anytime you want I go Dey
Ready to give it to you kpakpakpa
Put you on like a dosage
Three for the day like a love doctor

Anytime you want I go Dey
Ready to give it to you kpakpakpa
Put you on like a dosage
Three for the day like a love doctor

See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata

Baby let me give your bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

The way you wine o
Bad man you take my breath
I swear you fine o
My God you Dey burst my brain
You blow my mind -You blow my mind

By design you are Devine
Feminine nature defined
Maa you shine
Maa you fine
Maa you go make a man
Commit crime

By design you are Devine
Feminine nature defined
Maa you shine
Maa you fine
Maa you go make a man
Commit crime

Now See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata

Baby let me give your bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata

See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata

Baby let me give you a bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

The way you wine o
Bad man you take my breath
I swear you fine o
My God you Dey burst my brain
You blow my mind

