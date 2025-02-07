Lyrics: TaaTaa by Wutah Kobby

Hain hain hain

Anytime you want I go Dey

Ready to give it to you kpakpakpa

Put you on like a dosage

Three for the day like a love doctor

See the way you Dey wine your waist

You go make a man shout ratatata

Baby let me give your bouquet

Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

The way you wine o

Bad man you take my breath

I swear you fine o

My God you Dey burst my brain

You blow my mind -You blow my mind

By design you are Devine

Feminine nature defined

Maa you shine

Maa you fine

Maa you go make a man

Commit crime

By design you are Devine

Feminine nature defined

Maa you shine

Maa you fine

Maa you go make a man

Commit crime

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta

Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta

