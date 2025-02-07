Lyrics: TaaTaa by Wutah Kobby

Hain hain hain
Anytime you want I go Dey
Ready to give it to you kpakpakpa
Put you on like a dosage
Three for the day like a love doctor
Anytime you want I go Dey
Ready to give it to you kpakpakpa
Put you on like a dosage
Three for the day like a love doctor
See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata
Baby let me give your bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
The way you wine o
Bad man you take my breath
I swear you fine o
My God you Dey burst my brain
You blow my mind -You blow my mind
By design you are Devine
Feminine nature defined
Maa you shine
Maa you fine
Maa you go make a man
Commit crime
By design you are Devine
Feminine nature defined
Maa you shine
Maa you fine
Maa you go make a man
Commit crime
Now See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata
Baby let me give your bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata
See the way you Dey wine your waist
You go make a man shout ratatata
Baby let me give you a bouquet
Gye me Gye me di Ohemaa wofata
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Me Gye Gye wo Ta ta ta
Tata tata ta – Ohemaa mɛ ma wo Ta ta ta
The way you wine o
Bad man you take my breath
I swear you fine o
My God you Dey burst my brain
You blow my mind