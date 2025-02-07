Watch the official video for Sista Afia’s ‘Krekete Soja’ ft. Amerado

Sista Afia has unveiled the official video for her latest highlife song Krekete Soja, featuring rapper Amerado.

The video brings the vibrant, energetic track to life, blending Afrobeat rhythms with traditional highlife melodies, while showcasing Sista Afia’s powerful vocals and Amerado’s slick rap verses.

The visuals complement the song’s catchy hooks and infectious energy, with colorful scenes and high-energy dance routines that elevate the song’s upbeat vibe.

“Krekete Soja” captures the essence of both artists, with Sista Afia’s versatility shining through and Amerado’s rap adding a modern twist to the highlife genre.

With its unique fusion of genres and captivating visuals, “Krekete Soja” is set to make an impact and further solidify Sista Afia and Amerado’s positions at the top of the music scene.