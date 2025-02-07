Music

Watch the official video for Sista Afia’s ‘Krekete Soja’ ft. Amerado

The official video for Sista Afia’s “Krekete Soja” ft. Amerado is here! Dive into the highlife fusion with this powerful performance.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Sista Afia has unveiled the official video for her latest highlife song Krekete Soja, featuring rapper Amerado.

The video brings the vibrant, energetic track to life, blending Afrobeat rhythms with traditional highlife melodies, while showcasing Sista Afia’s powerful vocals and Amerado’s slick rap verses.

The visuals complement the song’s catchy hooks and infectious energy, with colorful scenes and high-energy dance routines that elevate the song’s upbeat vibe.

“Krekete Soja” captures the essence of both artists, with Sista Afia’s versatility shining through and Amerado’s rap adding a modern twist to the highlife genre.

With its unique fusion of genres and captivating visuals, “Krekete Soja” is set to make an impact and further solidify Sista Afia and Amerado’s positions at the top of the music scene.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Joyce Blessing drops video for ‘Correct’ feat. King Paluta

J.Derobie brings ‘New Brand’ to life in new video

Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP

Okese1 returns strong with ‘We Dey’

Kuami Eugene captures the essence of love in ‘Odo Asem’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Joyce Blessing Joyce Blessing drops video for ‘Correct’ feat. King Paluta
Next Article Highlife star Mophty Gyeme So: Mophty drops heartfelt love song
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Music Producer DJ Breezy
DJ Breezy announces bold new era in Ghanaian sound
News
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei
Music
Wutah Kobby. Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby
Wutah Kobby returns with Soulful “Devotion EP”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa
Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy on Glitch Africa. Credit: Glitch Africa.
Glitch Africa: Kojo Blak and Kelvyn Boy light up with ‘Excellent’ performance
News
Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Trendsetter RJZ
RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy
Music

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews