New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’

Strongman’s new release, Borga, offers a powerful commentary on the emotional and psychological struggles faced by members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

Through the song’s poignant lyrics and compelling visuals, Strongman paints a vivid picture of the challenges diaspora individuals encounter abroad, from cultural isolation to economic pressures.

The video also highlights the complex dynamics between these individuals and their relatives back home, who often expect financial support and struggle to understand the hardships faced in foreign lands.

The song speaks to the feeling of being misunderstood by both sides—those left behind and those who remain in the homeland.

With its blend of heart-wrenching storytelling and infectious rhythm, Borga resonates deeply with anyone who has navigated the turbulent waters of migration, offering a relatable narrative for anyone trying to balance family expectations with the realities of life abroad.

