Esther Smith drops heartfelt new song ‘Me Hia Wo’

Connect with God through Esther Smith’s emotional new release, Me Hia Wo (I Need You), a powerful prayer in song form.

Ghana Music

Esther Smith has released her new single, Me Hia Wo, a heartfelt song that expresses deep yearning for God’s presence.

With moving lyrics and a soothing melody, the track beautifully conveys Esther’s heartfelt desire for divine connection and guidance at all times.

Me Hia Wo speaks to the soul, offering a moment of reflection and devotion for listeners seeking to reconnect with God in a personal way.

Available now on all major platforms, this release is a powerful addition to any worship playlist, inviting listeners to reflect on their own need for God’s love and support.

Esther Smith’s heartfelt delivery ensures that Me Hia Wo will resonate with fans and worshippers alike, making it a perfect anthem for moments of prayer, worship, and spiritual intimacy.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
