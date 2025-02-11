Knii Lante drops a soulful new love song, “Everyday Is Valentine”

Award-winning Ghanaian artist Knii Lante has just released his latest single, Everyday Is Valentine, and it’s a heartfelt love song you’ll want to play on repeat. This sensational new track showcases Knii Lante’s unique musical style, fusing Afrobeat and Highlife, genres deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture and beloved across the African continent. Through this song, Knii Lante delivers raw emotions and fabulous lyrics that celebrate love, commitment, and those special moments we all cherish.

The song is a beautiful expression of longing and compelling love, making it a perfect addition to any romantic playlist. Knii Lante reflects on the song’s essence: “Everyday Is Valentine is personal to me. I wanted to create something that speaks to people’s hearts and reminds them of how powerful love can be if we could live every day in love, like on Valentine’s Day. I hope everyone feels that when they listen.” His intention resonates with listeners, encouraging them to reflect on their own relationships and the importance of expressing love regularly.

Musically, the instrumentation of Everyday Is Valentine is just as compelling as its lyrics, featuring vibrant rhythms and melodious hooks that draw the listener in. Combining traditional African instruments with contemporary sounds creates a rich tapestry that enhances the emotional depth of the lyrics. It’s a song that invites you to dance while also taking a moment to appreciate the love that surrounds you.

The single is available on all streaming platforms, so it’s easy to add to your favourite playlist and share with friends and loved ones. This makes it an excellent choice for gatherings, romantic evenings, or to lift your spirits throughout the day.

Feel the love with Everyday Is Valentine. Stream it now, and share it with someone special, reminding them of the power of love that can be celebrated daily. Let Knii Lante’s beautiful melodies and heartfelt lyrics inspire you to cherish your love stories, making every day feel like Valentine’s Day.

Cover Artwork: Everyday Is Valentine – Knii Lante

Facebook: @KniiLante

Twitter: @KniiLante

Instagram: @KniiLante

Facebook: @KniiLante

Twitter: @KniiLante

Instagram: @KniiLante