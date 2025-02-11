Music

‘Mɛyibor’; A love song for us by Worlasi

Mɛyibor is Worlasi’s message of hope, resilience, and self-empowerment, reminding us that we have everything we need to thrive.

Worlasi has released a powerful new single titled Mɛyibor, a heartfelt love song for the people that addresses the challenging times we live in.

In a world where racism continues to rise, Worlasi expresses hope, resilience, and the belief that, despite the obstacles, we will endure.

The song reflects Worlasi’s journey of self-love and cultural pride, encouraging listeners to embrace their identity and understand their unique privileges as black individuals.

Mɛyibor serves as a reminder that, despite centuries of hardship, the strength of the people will prevail, and focusing on the betterment of our lives will ultimately lead to greatness.

This track is available now and is a celebration of self-empowerment and unity for all.

