Queendalyn Yurglee inspires with joyful new release ‘You Are Good’

Celebrate the goodness of God with Queendalyn Yurglee’s latest track, You Are Good—a vibrant medley of praise and worship.

Ghana Music

Queendalyn Yurglee has just released You Are Good, an uplifting praise medley that beautifully highlights the goodness of God.

This vibrant track features a fusion of infectious melodies and rhythmic beats, inviting listeners to worship, dance, and celebrate.

With its powerful lyrics and joyful sound, You Are Good serves as an anthem of gratitude and faith, offering a fresh and energetic way to connect with God.

The song encourages fans to share in the celebration of God’s unwavering goodness, creating an atmosphere of worship and praise.

Available on all major streaming platforms, You Are Good is the perfect addition to your playlist for moments of reflection, joy, and dance. Let the music inspire you to spread positivity, gratitude, and faith in the goodness of God.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
